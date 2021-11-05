He's not only a hot commodity in the studio, but Jack Harlow has developed a reputation with the ladies. It only takes a quick look through social media platforms to see that women have been flocking to Harlow's shows as they share posts showing themselves screaming upon meeting him face to face. The Kentucky rapper has been making the most out of his first few years in the industry and continues to build his brand with one successful effort after another.

He keeps his dating life close to the chest but has spoken about living the single life, and it seems that Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons's daughter Aoki Simmons is interested in grabbing his attention.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Aoki posed in a full-on glamor shoot for the Baby Phat Beauty campaign shot by photographer Jacob DeKat. The 19-year-old Harvard University student got a little cheeky in her caption and mentioned the rapper.

"Literally me plotting on Jack Harlow [smiling halo emoji]," Aoki wrote. The rapper hasn't responded to the teen shooting her shot, but he has spoken about not being the type to let the world know his personal business.

"I don't want you to know what my twenty-four hours are like, I don't want you to see the inside of my room," Harlow told Vogue last month. "I don't want you to see—I want that for me. I don't want you to know who I'm dating. I don't want you to know this and that." Check out Aoki's post below.