Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, was in the Capitol Building on January 6 when rioters invaded. On Tuesday, she spoke out about that experience and how afraid she was. "I thought it was all over," Ocasio-Cortez stated during her Instagram Live.

With around 150,000 viewers watching simultaneously, AOC recounted in gripping detail what she had earlier described as a near-death experience during the attempted insurrection.

She described how she had been forced to hide from the violent mob and how she feared for her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

The New York Democrat also revealed during the 90-minute discussion that she is a survivor of sexual assault. She compared lawmakers like Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, whom she accused of trying to play down the seriousness of the riot, to abusers who attempt to silence and undermine victims.

She said those in Congress who are telling her "to move on," or even apologize, following the violent insurrection at the Capitol were using "the same tactics of abusers."

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez during her live-stream. “And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.”

Ocasio-Cortez later wrote on Twitter: "My story isn't the only story, nor is it the central story of what happened on Jan 6th. It is just one story of many of those whose lives were endangered at the Capitol by the lies, threats and violence fanned by the cowardice of people who chose personal gain above democracy."