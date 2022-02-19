New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Tucker Carlson as a "creep," after the Fox News pundit joked about her one of her Instagram Live broadcasts sounding "like an invitation to a booty call."

The Instagram live stream referenced by Carlson comes from an excerpt taken from Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC," an upcoming biography about the 32-year-old politician. Carlson read the transcript aloud on his show, Friday night.

"The person who wrote this didn't even perceive how creepy it was," Carlson said. "'I'm alone today, Ocasio-Cortez says pointedly at the camera.' Is it just us or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step from 'What are you wearing?'"



Drew Angerer / Getty Images

AOC fired back on Twitter, wondering how Carlson's behavior is behind the scenes if this is how he operates publically.

"Remember when the right wing had a meltdown when I suggested they exhibit obsessive impulses around young women? Well now Tucker Carlson is wishing for… this on national TV," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "You’re a creep bro. If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff?"

Check out Carlson's segment, as well as, AOC's response below.

