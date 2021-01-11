Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went at conservatives on Twitter who have been complaining about a loss in followers as Twitter has taken measures to remove Neo-Nazis from their platform.

In replying to a tweet from former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, AOC said the GOP needs to get their priorities in order:

Free advice - if you are losing tens of thousands of followers the moment Twitter starts taking down Neo-Nazis and violent insurrectionists, maybe don’t advertise that! Also maybe people are unfollowing you out of disgust for your support of a coupist bc they care about our country. Five people died and we just learned another officer lost his life. Yet GOP’s central focus right now are their Twitter counts. I bet many don’t even follow their community’s COVID numbers as closely. This narcissism and nihilism succinctly captures the “leadership” they offer.

The loss of followers comes after Twitter decided to ban President Donald Trump for his role in inciting violence during the Capitol Hill riot, last week. Twitter explained their decision in a lengthy statement:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.

Numerous other platforms followed Twitter's lead.

