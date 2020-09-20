US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats should not expect to return to brunch if they're able to beat Donald Trump in November. She told followers on Instagram that there is a lot more work to be done, while discussing the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

“After we work to command victory in November, I need folks to realize that there’s no going back to brunch,” AOC said in an Instagram video. “We have a whole new world to build. We cannot accept going back to the way things were, and that includes the Dem Party."

She went on to advocate progressives vote for Joe Biden, despite their reluctance to do so: “Voting for Joe Biden, it’s not about whether you like him or not, it’s a vote to let democracy live another day,” she explained. “No president is the answer. You are the answer. Mass movements are the answer."

AOC was vocal about her hesitance to support Biden during the primary and endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. With Sanders out of the race, she is ready to acquiesce a vote for Biden, countering some progressives who plan to withhold their vote until the Democratic Party moves further left on issues of health care and more.

The 2020 Presidential Election will be held on November 3rd.

