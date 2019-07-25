There have been plenty of artists who have openly stated that they will never speak to, support, or work with Tekashi 6ix9ine again, and it looks as if Anuel AA may be adding his name to that list. Anuel and Tekashi collaborated on their hit track "BEBE" that boasts 800 million YouTube views, and the Puerto Rican rapper shared with Complex how the two artists came to work together.

Anuel said that Tekashi hit him up on Instagram and wanted to know if he would be interested in collaborating. Tekashi wanted to do a crossover song, and while he chose the beat, Anuel said he wrote the lyrics. Anuel admitted he wasn't a fan of the beat at first but said, "Once I recorded it, I was like, that's a hit. When you got the knowledge of music, you already know what people like [and] what people don't like. As I recorded, I knew it was a hit."

It's impossible not to address Tekashi's current court situation when his name is brought up in conversation. The 23-year-old New York rapper is reportedly cooperating with federal investigators against his affiliates who are also said to be gang members. Since 6ix9ine has been locked up, not many of his music industry friends have stayed by his side and haven't had much, if any, contact with him.

"Nah, I haven't spoken to him," Anuel said. He also doesn't regret doing the record with the incarcerated rapper. "I got love for him. He just did that so he [can] just stay on his side and I stay on my side." Anuel, who spent time behind bars for unlawful possession of a firearm, added, "I can't support that type of...I can't support that." However, when asked if he'd work with 6ix9ine once he's released, Anuel paused to think.

"I don't know," he finally responded. "You seen the paper? These papers came out...If he comes out with the clean papers, we straight." His conversation about Tekashi 6ix9ine begins around the 13-minute mark. Watch it below.