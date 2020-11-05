Known for hanging out with questionable individuals, Anuel AA apparently has aligned himself with the Trump campaign. Anuel was alongside Lil Pump when he was spotted at Donald Trump's election party last night. A video was shared on Lil Pump's Instagram page, which has reportedly lost 200K since his endorsement of Trump, of Anuel AA and the Miami-based rapper hanging out. Pump, of course, donned the MAGA hat, shoving the camera in Anuel's face, asking, "Who let us over here?"

Anuel AA and Lil Pump have previously worked together on the single, "Illuminati." An endorsement for Trump is like selling your soul but likely won't get you a membership to the secret society.

Pump's endorsement of Donald Trump has made headlines over the past few weeks. The rapper even attended and spoke at Trump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan a few days ago where he was introduced as "Lil Pimp."

"I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 202020. Don't forget that... And do not vote for Sleepy Joe," Pump said. Despite the endorsement, Donald Trump unfortunately hasn't stepped out to "Gucci Gang."

Michigan became a key battleground in the election and a Lil Pump endorsement evidently wasn't the trick Trump needed to win the state. Joe Biden has officially won Michigan with a reported 49.9% to Trump's 48.6%. Either way, Trump's already filed a lawsuit to stop the vote.