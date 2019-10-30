One of the biggest NFL issues in recent memory has been whether or not players should be kneeling during the National Anthem. Colin Kaepernick began doing it in 2016 as a form of protest against racial injustices that were happening in the United States. Kaepernick was never re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers and was never given another job in the league. At the time, many felt as though he was being blackballed and even now, there are rumblings that general managers colluded to keep him out of the NFL.

There were various other players who faced some challenges after kneeling, including Antonio Cromartie who voiced these issues to Bleacher Report in a brand new video. As the former Pro Bowl cornerback explained, when he started kneeling back in 2016, he could sense things were about to change and eventually, he was cut. Cromartie has not played in the NFL since.

“At the end of the day, the only thing we did was give people a voice that didn’t have a voice,” Cromartie said when asked if he would do it again. “And it brought more attention to what really was going on.”

What's refreshing about Cromartie's response here is that he isn't scared to do all of it over again. While NFL fame is nice, sometimes taking a stand is much more important.