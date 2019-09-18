Antonio Brown has been having a whirlwind last few weeks as he broke off his relationship with the Oakland Raiders and immediately signed with the New England Patriots. Just when it seemed like things were going to get normal for Brown, he was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor. Brown's behavior has been well documented over the last week and on Monday, the league interviewed Taylor for ten hours. Following the interview, there were rumblings that Brown could be put on the commissioner's exempt list which would make him ineligible for Sunday's game against the Jets.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league has yet to give an update on Brown, which is curious considering Wednesday is usually the day they make such announcements. With this in mind, it is being assumed that Brown will be good to go on Sunday although that is subject to change should the league divulge on a decision.

The Patriots have stood firmly behind Brown in the midst of these allegations so it will be interesting to see what they do should he face some sort of punishment. It's been a rocky start to his season and we're sure the Patriots would rather there be less chatter surrounding their star wide receiver.

Stay tuned for updates on Brown's situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.