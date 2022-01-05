Antonio Brown got himself into some trouble over the weekend as he stormed off the field in the middle of a game. Brown was seen having a tantrum on the Buccaneers sideline before taking off all of his equipment and running off the field. It was truly hilarious but also sad in a way. It always sucks to see a talented player waste away their potential like that, however, Brown does a history of this kind of behavior.

In the aftermath of it all, Brown was promptly kicked off the Bucs, although this decision has yet to be made official by the team or the league. Either way, Brown gave fans a lot to talk about over the past couple of days.

According to Pro Football Talk, Brown has since visited a highly specialized surgeon to get a good look at his ailing ankle. Over the years, those close to Brown have noted that he has a high pain tolerance, however, this ankle issue was causing him enough pain to not want to play on Sunday. In fact, it is being said that Brown's injury was the source of his outburst and that based on the surgeon's commentary, Brown should have never played to begin with.

Elsa/Getty Images

Brown's team is supposed to issue a statement some time this week, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the NFL world.

