Antonio Brown has had a turbulent last few months and much of it has to do with his tenure with the Oakland Raiders. If you haven't been paying attention, Brown exhibited some wild antics while with the iconic franchise and eventually got himself released from the team. It appeared as though he had no interest in playing with the team and his behavior corroborated that very notion. Once he was released from the Raiders, Brown had a short stint with the New England Patriots but he was released from them as well.

Since being released by both teams, Brown has launched a grievance to get the $30 million in guaranteed money he lost after being released by the Raiders. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Brown could very well lose his grievance as there are alleged text messages floating around that show Brown asking owner Mark Davis to release him.

Brown has been everywhere when it comes to the NFL news cycle this season. Even though he isn't playing, he is always doing something that has people talking and it's been quite the sideshow. It will be interesting to see what happens with these grievances and whether or not Brown will get the money he believes he's owed.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring you the latest.