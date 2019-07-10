All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown will get a fresh start with the Oakland Raiders this season, as he looks to record his seventh straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Brown, who turns 31 years old today, has been training all over the globe in anticipation of his Raiders debut, including route-running sessions in Paris, France and hand-eye coordination drills with Dr. Reef in Miami.

As seen in the videos embedded below, AB's time spent with Dr. Reef featured the use of strobe glasses and other gadgets that would have the average Joe looking like a fool.

Check out the footage below.

As mentioned, Brown recently made a visit to Paris, France with his family, where he spent time training with Simon Zebo, an Irish rugby player who plays for the French team Racing 92.

The Racing 92 twitter accounts also shared footage of AB's off-season workouts, which you can check out below.

In 15 games with the Steelers last year, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns. During his nine-year run in Pittsburgh, he earned Pro Bowl honors in seven seasons including four All-Pro selections.

AB and the Raiders will kickoff the 2019 season at home against the division rival Denver Broncos on September 9 in the second game of ESPN's Monday Night double-header.