Antonio Brown is a controversial figure in the NFL who got himself into a whole lot of trouble all the way back in 2019 after he was kicked off the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in about a one month span. Following an investigation into sexual assault accusations leveled against the star wide receiver, the NFL decided to suspend Brown for eight games to start the NFL season. Throughout the first part of the season, a team has yet to offer Brown a contract, although this could soon change considering his eligibility is about to be upgraded.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brown will officially be allowed to play and practice with teams in two weeks from now, meaning he can be back on the field as soon as Week 9. This is a massive development for teams who are looking to add depth to their rosters, at a cheaper price.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Brown will be eligible to play, it doesn't guarantee he will get a contract. Despite this, numerous teams have expressed some interest, including the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stay tuned for updates on Brown's situation as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.