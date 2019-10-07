Antonio Brown has been completely shunned from the NFL after two tumultuous stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. Brown exuded relentless antics with both squads and after the league began investigating him for sexual assault, the Patriots decided it was time to cut ties. Since then, Brown has filed grievances against the Patriots and Raiders for upwards of $40 million. Brown was never paid the guaranteed money that was owed to him and even though the teams believe they are in the right, Brown wants to make sure he gets his money.

Now, Brown seems to be attempting an NFL comeback of sorts as he took to his Instagram story with some footage from a recent workout. In the video below, Brown can be seen running down a field while raising his knees very high in the air with each stride. While this is a fairly normal exercise, Brown manages to make it extremely memeable.

We're sure Brown would take issue with us even contemplating what a meme of this nature would look like but alas. The star wide receiver has been getting himself in trouble quite a bit over the past couple of months and he seems to be content with keeping his name in the headlines. Some memes at his expense would probably do him some good at this point.

As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see if a team takes a waiver on Brown or if he will remain in football purgatory.