Antonio Brown has been going through a lengthy battle with the NFL recently as he is currently being investigated for some sexual assault allegations that were made earlier this season. Since these allegations were brought forward, Brown has been without a team and has been waiting on the NFL's investigation to be wrapped up before he can join another team. Yesterday, Brown finally had has his meeting with the league's front office and it seems as though it went much better than some would have anticipated.

In a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, it was revealed that Brown gave all the information that was asked of him. He was extremely compliant with everyone in the room and it went "as well as it could have." Considering Brown's recent antics, this is some incredibly positive news that could potentially get him out of trouble sooner than later.

Brown has been antsy about wanting to get back into the league and has felt disrespected by the way the media has treated him during this entire saga. At this point, AB's worst enemy is himself so if he just refrains from getting into any trouble, he will be fine.

What team would you like to see AB link up with?