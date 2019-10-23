Antonio Brown had an extraordinarily short stint in Oakland as he only spent a few months there before being released by the Raiders. Brown's antics became way too much to bear for the team and they ended up letting him go. Despite only spend a short time there, Brown ended up buying himself a home and just like his place in Pittsburgh, Brown is putting it up for sale. It's not like he needs the place anymore so it only makes sense that he would want to part ways with it.

According to TMZ, the house is going for $3.375 million and is huge at 4,200 square feet. There is a ton of space throughout the home and even has six bedrooms as well as 5.5 bathrooms. The home was featured in his "I'M FREE" video following his release from the Raiders. You can check out photos of the house right here.

The home appears to be quite beautiful so if you live in the Bay Area and are looking for a new home, this place could certainly do the trick, providing you have the cash, of course. There are even a pool and hot tub attached to this place which is great for any house parties or company that might come over.

We're sure Brown must be just a tad disappointed to give this place up.