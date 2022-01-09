Antonio Brown's attorney, Sean Burstyn, described the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' method of releasing the former Pro Bowl wide receiver as a "surprise attack," in a series of tweets on Sunday. The Bucs dropped Brown after he stormed off of the field during their win over the New York Jets, last Sunday.

Burstyn explained that Brown had been instructed to schedule an appointment with the Bucs' chosen surgeon to evaluate his alleged injury, but Brown was quickly released afterward and told he missed the appointment.



"The Bucs picked an arbitrary appointment time outside of normal business hours early Thursday morning," Burstyn tweeted. "They also fumbled around with a Wednesday afternoon appt at the last minute. (Bucs' new interest in AB's health was a surprise. Wasn't AB 'not a Buc' on Sunday night?)"

He continued: "The Bucs did this because they know that Coach Arians' on-the-field termination of AB was degrading, inhumane, abusive, and unlawful. So they tried covering it up using their latest dirty trick: 'Surprise attack' medical care that they [never] reasonably planned for AB to receive. This was pure gamesmanship to create a pretextual termination. All Antonio did was ask to be seen at a reasonable hour by a doctor with current medical records. When AB spoke up about his health this week, he was fired. On the field, then on Twitter."

In the days since his release, Brown has turned his focus to his rap career.

Check out Burstyn's explanation below.

