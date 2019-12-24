Antonio Brown has continuously engaged in some pretty wild antics this past year. Every single day, it feels like Brown is doing something new on the timeline. For instance, Brown has his very own album on the way which will certainly make for some interesting media coverage. Fans are curious as to how this body of work will play out and luckily, AB has been giving us some teasers.

On Monday night, Brown shared a teaser for a music video to his brand new song "Whole Lotta Money." As you can see from the clip below, Brown is flexing his wealth all throughout the video and is surrounded by some beautiful models. Overall, it's a pretty wild video that will surely make waves when the whole thing is released a little later on.

What makes this video somewhat interesting is the inclusion of white women. AB has made his stance on white women fairly clear as of late so it's a little jarring to see him include them so liberally. There is probably a deeper meaning to all of this and we can't wait to find out what it is.

What did you think of the music video teaser? Let us know in the comments below.