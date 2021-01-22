Antonio Brown has been a huge addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster this season and over the course of the last few games, he has delivered some big plays to the team. Unfortunately, Brown went down with what appeared to be a knee injury during the team's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the New Orleans Saints. After not returning to the game, there was some concern about whether or not Brown would be good to go in the NFC Championship Game.

Throughout the course of the week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had said that Brown would be a game-time decision. According to ESPN reporter Jenna Laine, Brown's status has been downgraded to out, which is bad news for the team's offense.

Quarterback Tom Brady still has plenty of other weapons at his disposal although Brown was a player who could provide some unique spacing and matchup differences out on the field. Without him, beating the Green Bay Packers will be that much more difficult especially with just how great the Packers have been this season.

Both the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games are shaping up to be classics, and we can't wait to see the action go down this Sunday.-

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images