Antonio Brown has been in the news quite a bit over the last little while although it hasn't always been for positive reasons. The superstar wide receiver hasn't been able to play this season which has led to some questionable behavior off of the field. Brown has been having issues with the mother of his children recently and just a couple of weeks ago, the police were called to his home to settle a dispute between the two. In what seems to be a completely separated incident, police have been called to his home again in what is being reported as an ongoing incident, according to TMZ.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The news outlet received tips from some of Brown's neighbors that police were called to the home and are now surrounding the property. Police are investigating the situation and are talking to everyone who was allegedly involved. A person is currently in the back of a police cruiser although police say Brown is not the man in custody. Some witnesses are saying someone was injured but for now, this news is unconfirmed.

This is a developing story so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.