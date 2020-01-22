Antonio Brown has been in the news quite a bit over the last few months although it seems as though things have gotten worse for the NFL wide receiver. Last week, police were called to his house after a dispute with the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss. Yesterday, police were at his home again, this time in connection with an alleged burglary and battery case. Now, Kyriss is speaking out about AB's mental health and well-being in an emotional Instagram post.

In the post below, Kyriss speaks about how she is trying to get her family away from Brown's behavior. She says numerous people close to Brown have told him to seek help but he is simply ignoring the advice. Kyriss went on to say that Brown was an incredible man but in recent months, his behavior has completely shifted.

Per @chelsie:

"Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete. Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve."

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen to Brown. Police are still investigating the battery and burglary claims while the NFL has yet to make a judgment on their sexual assault probe. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.