Antonio Brown has been going through quite a few off the field issues as of late and now, the mother of his children is trying to take his custody away. Last week, the police showed up at his house which led to a shouting match between him and the police. Two days later, his ex, Chelsie Kyriss, filed a lawsuit demanding sole custody of their three kids, according to USA Today.

"It is imperative to the safety and the welfare of the Petitioner and the minor children that the Petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children," the lawsuit reportedly says. The documents continue, saying Brown "continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children."

Kyriss has three children with Brown, ages 5, 4, and 2. Yesterday, she took to Instagram where she wrote an emotional Instagram post about Brown and how she has seen him refuse help. She claims he is having mental health problems and she wants him to get some treatment before he hurts anyone.

As of right now, Brown has a warrant out for his arrest over an alleged burglary and battery incident.