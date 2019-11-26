Antonio Brown has been having a tough last few months as many of the stories surrounding him have been negative, to say the least. With the NFL season winding down, Brown has made a concerted effort to change his image and provide fans with some more positive looks at his character. For instance, Brown has been working hard at being a father to his kids and has been surprising young football players at their practices and games.

In AB's latest video titled "Antonio Brown motivation," the wide receiver heads to a local high school game where he speaks to the players on the losing team. Many of the young men were crying and Brown did his best to console them and encourage them to do better. They seemed quite at ease with Brown talking to them, which is certainly a great sight to see.

Brown also told the young men to keep their heads up because their tears are a symbol of how much the sport means to them. As he explains, if it means something to you, it means you're willing to work harder, which will only help this team moving forward. Brown even had us wanting to go out and work harder which is a testament to his leadership skills.

With clips like this, Brown is certainly making a great case for himself to be back in the league sooner than later.