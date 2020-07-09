Antonio Brown was all over the sports news cycle back in 2019, for all of the wrong reasons. After ushering his way out of Pittsburgh, Brown went to the Oakland Raiders where his helmet grievances eventually got him cut from the team. Eventually, Brown landed on the New England Patriots where he lasted only one game before being released. What followed was months of antics that eventually led to a burglary and battery arrest.

Since that time, Brown has cleaned up his act and is now looking to get onto an NFL roster. There are numerous teams rumored to want to sign him, including the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks. Just yesterday, Brown gave his fans a bit of a teaser of what's to come, in the form of a cryptic IG post. As you can see, there is a red "alert" siren as the caption, all while Brown can be seen wearing his Patriots jersey.

This post could mean a multitude of things, although the best bet here is that Brown is signalling that he wants to play with Tom Brady again. Of course, Brady is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is yet another team that is rumored to be interested in Brown.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.