Antonio Brown's comeback in the NFL has been celebrated by his teammates, especially in light of the fact that he was able to win a championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tom Brady guiding him along the way, Brown proved to be a huge weapon throughout the playoffs, and he even notched a touchdown in the Super Bowl to help get himself that first ring.

Now, Brown is looking to improve upon last year all while getting a second title in a row. Unfortunately, Brown has been hit with a setback this week, as he was placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list. This kind of news is always scary for a team, as you never want to see one of your players contribute to a potential outbreak.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Luckily, the Buccaneers got some slightly positive news today as head coach Bruce Arians told the media that Brown is close to being taken off of the COVID-19 list. Regardless, he won't be able to join the team this weekend, as they look to take on a formidable opponent in the Los Angeles Rams.

Once Brown gets back, the Buccaneers' offense will be able to continue on a torrid trajectory, as Brady continues to put up big numbers. The QB has scored nine touchdowns in just two games, and with AB at his disposal, there is no doubt he will continue to build on his pace.