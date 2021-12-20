Just a few weeks ago, Antonio Brown's former chef Steven Ruiz came out and made the claim that the wide receiver was using a fake vaccination card. This led to an NFL investigation into the wide receiver, which eventually led to a three-game suspension. In the midst of this, Ruiz launched a lawsuit against Brown as he was looking for $10,000 that Brown allegedly owed him.

There was a massive dispute surrounding whether or not Brown really owed Ruiz the money, although now, everything has been settled. According to TMZ, a rep for Ruiz is now claiming that they are no longer going after Brown as a settlement has been reached. There are no details on the amount of the settlement, however, this saga has officially been put to an end.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"Both parties were satisfied," the rep told TMZ. "After two months of being slandered in the press, Mr. Ruiz felt it was in his best interest to move forward and attend to his clients' needs for their Christmas parties this week. He wished the best to AB and the Bucs as they head toward the playoffs."

Speaking of the playoffs, there was a sense that Brown could be cut from the Bucs as a result of his actions. Now, however, it has been made apparent that Brown will, indeed, return for Tampa Bay this season.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

