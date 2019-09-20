Heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets, it seemed fairly obvious that Antonio Brown would play. Despite having a 10-hour conversation with Brown's first sexual assault accuser, the NFL deemed it as unnecessary to put him on the exempt list. This could potentially change though as the league has launched yet another investigation into Brown's behavior, according to TMZ.

Late last night, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Brown's second accuser received some intimidating text messages from the wide receiver while in a group chat. It appears as though Brown was trying to get information on the woman and claimed she looked broke and just wanted some attention. The unnamed woman and her lawyer sent the NFL letter asking for the intimidation to end and now, the NFL plans on speaking to her.

In the text messages above, you can see a man who is believed to be Brown, send a picture of the woman's kids and ask his people to find some info on her. Reporter Robert Klemko did some digging into the phone number of the texter and based on the responses he received, he seems to be confident that it was, in fact, Brown who sent the texts.

With this new investigation underway, it will be interesting to see if Brown remains active for Sunday. Be sure to keep it locked to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.