Antonio Brown has been the most prominent figure in the NFL this season and he isn't even on a team right now. For a couple of months, Brown completely dominated the conversation with his incessant antics that had fans rolling their eyes and teams running to the hills in fear of what he might do. As of right now, Brown is waiting on an NFL investigation into two accusations of sexual assault. Once those investigations are completed, he will most likely see more offers coming in from prospective teams.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus has been pretty optimistic throughout the entire process and while talking on Squawk Alley, the agent explained what AB's status is right now.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

“I do expect Antonio to play again this season,” Rosenhaus said. Hopefully, we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team. I’ve said there is interest in him from teams that are looking for the investigation to conclude and I fully expect Antonio to be playing this season."

If Brown can stay out of trouble and prove to teams he means business, then there will certainly be teams out there looking for his services. He is a top 3 wide receiver in the league and will be highly sought after should the investigation work out in his favor.