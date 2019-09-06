Antonio Brown has been the center of the attention in the NFL lately even though the season started up yesterday. His antics have caused a huge headache for the Oakland Raiders who are trying to improve upon their 4-12 season from last year. Brown has been making it difficult for the team to focus on football and yesterday, it was reported that the team was thinking of suspending him. This all stemmed from an altercation between Brown and general manager Mike Mayock.

Now, Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus is getting involved and even spoke to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport about the prospect of Brown's absence from the team. As Rosenhaus explained, a suspension has yet to be issued and there is hope from both sides that a resolution can be had sooner than later.

“There is two sides to every story. My job is to bring everything back, try and get things worked out. Thats’ what I’m working on right now. … He says nothing is final," Rosenhaus said. “I’m confident we can get back to doing all the right things that the Raiders signed him for … My hope is there isn’t a suspension and I’m not aware of any as of yet. I’m working with them to try to and avoid this scenario."

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.