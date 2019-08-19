Antonio Brown's helmet hunt rages on, as the Pro Bowl wide receiver left the Oakland Raiders' training camp on Sunday after learning that his preferred helmet did not pass the NFL's test. It was originally believed that Brown would be able to use his Schutt Air Advantage helmet as long as it wasn't made in the last 10 years, but the league's position has changed and AB remains inactive as a result.

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addressed the situation on Sunday while speaking with reporters, saying it's time for AB to be "all in or all out."

"Antonio Brown is not here today, and here's the bottom line: He's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that. We have, at this point, exhausted all avenues of relief. From our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out."

Not long after the Raiders posted video of Mayock's comments on social media, Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus issued a response. Contrary to Mayock's statement, Rosenhaus says he doesn't think they've exhausted all options and are still working on a solution.

“We have worked very closely with the Raiders, and will continue to work very closely with the Raiders,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m not sure we agree that we’ve exhausted all the options, as Mike Mayock said, but there’s no doubt it’s still an ongoing process. We are trying to work with the team and the league and the union on a solution. We haven’t figured that out yet. “To say that AB is upset about the decision to not let him wear his helmet is accurate, but we’re still processing it and figuring it out. I wouldn’t make too much about him not being there today, as much as we’re still trying to come up with a solution that works for everyone.”

The Raiders will open up the 2019 season at home against the division rival Denver Broncos in the second game of ESPN's Monday Night double-header on September 9.