After a tumultuous season in which he only played one game, Antonio Brown is looking to get back into the NFL. He was cut by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots due to his antics and he is currently being investigated by the league over some sexual assault allegations. Today, AB finally caught a break as he was invited to New Orleans where he got to workout with the Saints.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Saints head coach Sean Payton is doing his "due diligence" and the team is currently talking to the league about whether or not Brown could play in the postseason, should they decide to sign him.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus commented on the situation saying "Antonio had a very good visit today and we will continue our discussions with the Saints." For now, it seems as though the Saints are really interested in signing Brown but need to make sure the league will clear him to play. There have been talks that he could be suspended and the Saints don't want to spend money on a player that can't do anything for them.

Stay tuned for updates concerning this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.