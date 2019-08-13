Antonio Brown had Oakland Raiders fans worried over the weekend when it was revealed that he had filed a grievance against the NFL over what kind of helmet he's allowed to wear. Brown was threatening to retire from the sport if he didn't get the helmet he wanted and the whole situation was blown out of proportion. In the end, the arbitrator ruled in favor of the NFL and Brown ended up acquiescing to the rules. He even took to Instagram yesterday where he reacted to the decision.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown wrote. "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!"

It is now being reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Brown will report to Raiders camp today which will be the first time he's attended practice since July 30th. It was reported that he had a frostbitten foot from a cryogenic chamber, although it seems like that injury is healing quite nicely.

With this situation now resolved, Raiders fans can finally breathe easy as their most dynamic player will finally take his place on the roster. After going 4-12 last season, the Raiders can use all the help they can get and losing Brown would have been catastrophic for the team moving forward, especially since they gave him a raise after trading for him.