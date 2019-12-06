Antonio Brown has had himself quite the NFL season and only got to play in one game. There are a lot of factors for how we got here with Brown so let's recap in just a few short words. Essentially, Brown was unhappy with the Pittsburgh Steelers and forced a trade. After ending up on the Oakland Raiders, everything seemed just fine until he began complaining about his banned helmet. From there, threats of retirement and refusal to participate in practices led to his dismissal from the club. Immediately after this, Brown was signed by the New England Patriots where he played one game and got released after some allegations came to light.

Since then, Brown has been on social media, teasing fans of his return to action. Yesterday, AB took to Instagram where he offered a simple message for his supporters saying "All my fans hold on."

Brown appears to be waiting on the NFL's investigation to wrap up before he can get back on the field. His return is contingent upon a team signing him but considering he is one of the best wide receivers in the league, it only makes sense that someone would give him a chance, even if he comes with some antics.

With an AB return around the corner, what team would you like to see sign him?