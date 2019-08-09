Just under an hour ago, we reported on a story from ESPN's Adam Schefter about how Antonio Brown of the Oakland Raiders is upset with the helmet he is being forced to wear this year. Essentially, his helmet from last season is no longer approved and he feels as though his vision has been impaired by the new headwear. Brown filed a grievance with the NFL asking for his helmet to be reinstated. Next week, an arbitrator will meet with Brown and they will decide whether or not he gets his helmet back.

As it turns out, Brown's entire career hangs in the balance as according to Schefter, Brown has told the Raiders that if he doesn't get his helmet back, he will never play football again.

"Antonio Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch football," Schefter wrote. "The Raiders have been sending Brown other approved helmets to try out but, at this time, he is not interested in wearing any of them."

Brown has also been out with a frostbitten foot which makes this whole situation even more bizarre. We can't wait to see how this all plays out on "Hard Knocks" this season.