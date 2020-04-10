Antonio Brown has had a wild last twelve months and there is no denying it. Whenever you mention his name, it is almost necessary that you acknowledge all of the antics that have followed him around over the past 365 days. With that being said, Brown has been making a conscious effort to fix what he's done and show people that he isn't the man that has dominated the headlines as of late. In fact, Brown is looking to shift his attention to COVID19 relief.

Today, Brown hopped on Twitter where he alerted his fans about what he will be doing in Liberty City, Miami over the weekend. As it turns out, Brown will be bringing his fans together to give out food, hand sanitizer, masks, and even tissues to everyone who needs it. Needless to say, Brown is looking to give back to the community in a time of need.

Brown made sure to note that everyone will be social distancing, which is certainly good news. Florida has been very lackadaisical with their Coronavirus policies although Brown seems to be taking matters into his own hands.

This pandemic has been a dark time for a lot of people and Brown's help will certainly put a smile on a lot of faces. With this mind, the NFL wide receiver should absolutely be commended.