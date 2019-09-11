Antonio Brown was having himself an interesting weekend after being released by the Oakland Raiders and immediately getting picked up by the New England Patriots. It seemed as though things had quieted down for Brown until last night when he was accused of rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The allegations sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and had people questioning the Patriots decision to sign him. According to Taylor, there were three separate assaults, one of which happened in 2017 while he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Andy Sheehan of KDKA-TV, the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania District Attorney is currently investigating one of the three alleged incidents. As reported by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, they are only investigating one of the alleged assaults because this particular one allegedly went down in Pennsylvania.

"[Stephen A.] Zappala's office would have jurisdiction over only one of the three specific incidents detailed in the civil complaint," Florio wrote. "Britney Taylor alleges that, in early June 2017 while she was in the bathroom of his Pittsburgh residence, 'Brown walked in with his penis exposed' and then 'grabbed and kissed her without her consent.'"

As of right now, Brown is still on the Patriots roster although the league is thinking about adding him to the exempt list which would make him ineligible for the team's game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

