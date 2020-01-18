Antonio Brown's future in the NFL is questionable... to say the least. Since nobody knows if the heavily maligned athlete will play football again, it's good that he has another hustle. Brown is a rapper now, and released the single "Whole Lotta Money" earlier this month. The single has been picking up some steam online, and Brown got to perform the single for the first time this weekend in Fort Lauderdale. As captured and reported by TMZ, Brown hit the stage at Revolution Live to open up for Lil Keed and Lil Gotit on Friday night.

While on stage, Brown brought the music video for "Whole Lotta Money" to life by throwing a ridiculous amount of cash into the audience throughout the night. He looks very comfortable and happy on stage, which is good since Brown's mental health has come into question as of late. After the show, Brown took to his Instagram to thank the fans for supporting him during his first-ever rap performance. "Thank you to everyone who came out to my first show last night it was ABlast," he wrote on the post. During Brown's set, the DJ mentions "allegations," and asked if he wanted to talk about that. It doesn't look like it. AB ignored the DJ and continued to enjoy his night.