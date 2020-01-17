Antonio Brown has been abandoned by his longtime agent, Drew Rosenhaus, as well as his attorney, Darren Heitner. As a result, both men may be receiving a pallet full of "bag of dicks" at their home or office.

Shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Brown's agent and attorney were cutting ties on Thursday, a completely stable Antonio Brown took to twitter with the following message: "football season over you can both use pallet of @DicksByMail."

If you've been keeping up with the exhausting AB storylines this month, you know that the former NFL star is all too familiar with the services provided by "Dicks By Mail." Earlier this month Brown videotaped himself throwing the dick-shaped gummies at his baby mama, Chelsie Kyriss, while berating police officers.

As a result of his most recent antics, Rosenhaus "conditionally terminated" his relationship with Brown until he seeks help that he so desperately requires. Additionally, the Hollywood, Florida Police Department have banned AB from using the Police Athletic League facilities that he has frequented since his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League,” the statement read. “We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.”

Without Rosenhaus' representation, Brown will have to look elsewhere as he continues to negotiate the terms of a potential boxing match with Logan Paul. Click here for the latest on that.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images