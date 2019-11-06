When it comes to Antonio Brown, it is safe to say that 2019 has not been kind to the wide receiver. It all started at the tail end of last season when he refused to play the final game because of a dispute with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. From there, Brown got himself traded to the Oakland Raiders and prior to the season, he squandered his opportunity by acting out and getting released from the team. AB immediately found himself on the New England Patriots but after some sexual assault allegations, he was released once again.

Now, Brown has found himself without a team and is hoping to get back into the league quite soon. He will most likely have to wait until the investigation against him has been completed although that hasn't stopped him from working hard at his craft. Last night, Brown posted a video on his YouTube channel which shows off some of his night time workouts.

As you can see, the video is actually quite dramatic which is pretty on-brand for AB when you really think about it. Brown has been the most fascinating man in sports so far this year and if he somehow gets back into the league before the end of the season, his story will just get even bigger.

Based on the clip, it seems like Brown is still in great shape and considering he's one of the best receivers in the league, any team could use him.