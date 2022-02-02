Kanye West has been teasing some interesting new projects as of late. The artist and entrepreneur has been doing a lot of work with his now-infamous Donda brand, and he is also looking to change the way we see Black History Month. For instance, Kanye took to Instagram yesterday to claim that this month of February would be Black Future Month. Kanye wants to look ahead when it comes to the achievements of black people, and he is promising some interesting endeavors.

One person that will be a part of it all, is none other than NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been hanging out with Kanye quite a bit as of late. Brown is supposed to be working with Kanye on some new clothes and even some music, but now, he could have even more in the works.

Elsa/Getty Images

"February is now ; Black Future Month," Brown said on Instagram. In another tweet embed below, you can see that Brown was hanging out with both Kanye and Gunna, which has led to some speculation about what could be on the horizon. After all, Brown has teased his Kanye collabs for quite some time, and at this point, whatever he has on the way is highly anticipated.





There is still a lot that needs to be determined here, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.