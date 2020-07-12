Antonio Brown had a tumultuous 2019 but as of late, it seems like he has been trying his best to improve while also keeping a relatively low profile. Occasionally, Brown takes to social media where he posts some of his old stats, while also showing off his workouts. In fact, Brown recently worked out with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, which led to a ton of rumors about where he could end up going next. So far, the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens are all rumored to be in contention.

Yesterday, Brown fueled even more rumors as he posted a video of himself hopping on a flight, with the caption: "Himmothy on the way." With the caption and his demeanor in mind, it can be assumed that Brown is potentially on his way to secure a contract with a big team. With the quarantine in effect, why else would he be hopping on a jet in such an extravagant way?

It remains to be seen whether or not Brown will actually be signed in the coming weeks, although with his talent level in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the field in short order.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.