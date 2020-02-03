Antonio Brown has been in the news quite a bit recently and his latest big story revolves around his latest arrest in Miami. The NFL star was accused of burglary and battery and is awaiting a court date for the matter. Over the past weekend, Brown has been incredibly apologetic about everything that has gone down as of late and he is doing his best to make amends for everything.

Recently, Brown sat down with ESPN’s Josina Anderson where he spoke about a wide variety of issues. At one point, Anderson brought up CTE and whether or not he may have the disease due to his football career. As you can see, Brown was quite dismissive about CTE saying his level of function is too high for something like that.

“Nah. If I had CTE I wouldn’t be able to have this beautiful gym, I wouldn’t be able to be creative,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t be able to communicate. He didn’t hit me that hard. You know, I got up and walked off the field. We won the game. I was all right. You play the game long enough, everyone get hit hard.”

Brown also spoke about how he owes the NFL an apology and that he is trying his best to get back into the league next season. For now, it remains to be seen what becomes of his NFL career although we hope he's able to turn things around.