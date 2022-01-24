Antonio Brown's exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a wild one and it is still embedded in the minds of Bucs fans everywhere. His exit came just before the postseason, which was the worst possible time for him to leave as QB Tom Brady is always looking for as many weapons as possible in the playoffs.

On Sunday, the Bucs lost to the Los Angeles Rams, and it was evident that Brown's presence could have made a huge difference. Instead, Brown was sitting at home, laughing as his former team met its demise. In fact, after the game, Brown shared a hilarious meme that showcases just how happy he is that the Buccaneers ended up losing.

Today, Brown poured salt in the wound as he shared another meme about how Brown has consistently been right about his former teams. From the Las Vegas Raiders to JuJu Smith-Schuster to Bruce Arians, AB believes he has never told one lie. Brown even made sure to tag Bruce Arians in the post, which just goes to show how much distaste Brown has for the Buccaneers head coach.

It remains to be seen if Brown will take back these words, especially given the fact that he still likes Tom Brady, or at least so he says. Either way, this Bucs loss is setting us up for an entertaining week in AB's world.