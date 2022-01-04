Antonio Brown is one of the finest wide receiver talents the NFL has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is also one of the biggest hot heads. In recent years, he has had a plethora of behavioral issues, and while it seemed like he had finally turned a new leaf with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears as though he hadn't.

On Sunday, Brown gave fans one of the oddest displays in the history of the NFL as he stripped out of his equipment and threw it in the stands before walking off the field. Brown left the stadium on his own and then took a tour of New York, as he even got to watch the Nets play against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As for his career in the NFL, many believe it's finally over. After all of his issues, one would assume that no team would ever try to sign him again. According to Josina Anderson, this might be a bit of an incorrect assumption. In the tweet below, Anderson reports that sources close to the situation believe teams are very much interested in Brown at this juncture. Simply put, if Brown still wants to play, there are some contenders out there who would still take him.

It remains to be seen whether or not Brown will get that chance this season, although it will be interesting to see what the wide receiver chooses to do over the coming days.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the football world.