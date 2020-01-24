Antonio Brown surrendered himself to police last night as he was wanted on charges of burglary, battery, and criminal mischief. This morning, Brown had a hearing in court where attorneys argued in favor of him getting bail. Eventually, bail was set at $100K and Brown was released from the jail on a few conditions. For instance, the football star will need to wear a GPS device and will also need to undergo a mental health evaluation within the next 10 days.

Earlier today, Brown was released from the jail where he was met by cameras. As you can see in the video below, Brown can be seen running down the steps outside of the jail and into the parking lot. Eventually, he runs the wrong way and is directed back the other way.

For now, Brown will have to wait for another court date in this ongoing case. Brown's trainer Glen Holt was also arrested in connection with the alleged incident. Police were active at Brown's house on Tuesday although they eventually left his house in order to get the warrant.

Stay tuned for updates on this story and case as we will be sure to bring them to you.