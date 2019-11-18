Antonio Brown has been the talk of the NFL this season and he has only played one game. His bizarre antics and recent allegations have been enough to turn teams off of him and right now, he is going through an NFL investigation. If he clears his name, he will be able to get back into the league but there is no timetable for a return. In the meantime, Brown has been spending his time on social media where he has gotten into a few beefs while also taking the opportunity to proclaim his innocence.

Over the weekend, Brown took to Twitter saying "It’s Sad they make us guilty til proven innocent system not for us it’s against us ! Lie on my name provide all this shame then I suppose to just return to your game." He also coupled this tweet with a video of himself training and answering whether or not he'll play in the league again.

Throughout the clip, Brown talks about how disappointed he is that his name has pretty much been smeared through this entire process and that he just wants to be able to show people he can still play. AB believes what he has been through is unjust and that he deserves a spot in the NFL. With videos like this in mind, it will be interesting to see how the NFL proceeds with his case.

What team would you like to see Brown play for?