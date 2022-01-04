Antonio Brown had himself a very eventful weekend in New York. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing against the New York Jets, when all of a sudden, Brown had a meltdown on the sidelines in which he took off all of his equipment, threw it in the stands, and then left the field in a blaze of glory.

As you can see from the Twitter clip below, this was easily one of the weirdest moments in the entire history of the league. Fans had no idea what was happening and his teammates felt quite a bit of embarrassment. After all, this is something that is pretty well unprecedented, even in regards to a guy like AB.

Of course, AB did not fly home with the team, which means he has been chilling in New York, taking in the sights of the city. According to TMZ, Brown even took in a basketball game last night as he went to the Barclays Center to watch the Brooklyn Nets take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown was courtside for the occasion and while the Nets ended up losing, it appears as though he had a pretty good time.

As for Brown's career in the NFL, it could very well be over, although no one can say for sure. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NFL world.

[Via]