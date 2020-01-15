Former NFL star Antonio Brown and internet personality Logan Paul are apparently serious about a potential boxing match. Welcome to 2020.

On Tuesday, Brown took to social media to share some footage from his recent workout - and the video was quickly reposted by DAZN, the streaming service that aired Logan Paul's recent fight against KSI.

In a recent interview with HNHH, Brown said that the two sides are currently working on a deal.

"We talking about the deal right now. About me breaking his neck and probably breaking his back."

AB has done a number of crazy things in the past calendar year so nothing should surprise us at this point, but I just don't think there's anyway this fight has a realistic chance of taking place. Logan Paul recently tweeted that his team had already sent Brown an official offer for the fight, and AB responded that the money was too low.

One of Paul's recent tweet reads, "Antonio Brown needs this fight now more than ever. I know the official offer was sent to him today, make it happen @AB84." He also explained to TMZ Sports, "In many ways, the KSI fight gave me a purpose. I think this would do this for Antonio Brown -- give him a nice payday, give him a chance to redeem himself."