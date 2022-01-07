Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer an item as the wide receiver successfully got himself released by the franchise. As many of you already know, Brown stripped down out of his equipment before running out of MetLife Stadium. He did this because he reportedly felt like the team was disrespecting his ankle injury. Bruce Arians wanted AB to get on the field, and Brown wasn't having that, so he left the game.

Today, Brown spoke out about the incident on the Full Send Podcast. His interview was quite explosive as he had some harsh words for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. In addition to this, Brown went in-depth on his mindset during his outburst, and how he almost showed his butt to an entire section of MetLife Stadium.

Elsa/Getty Images

"Bro I've been working on my fucking glutes all year, I thought about just mooning 'em," AB said. "A big old chocolate ass in MetLife. What would they did I had of did that?"

In the end, Brown made the right decision as he could have been subjected to numerous fines from the NFL.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.