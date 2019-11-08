Antonio Brown has been heavily active on social media since being released by the New England Patriots, which has included a number of twitter rants aimed at his former teams and the NFL as a whole. Most recently, Brown's twitter activity included a spur of the moment Q&A, telling the NFL to go fuck themselves and, hours later, describing how he just wants to be in the league again.

As it turns out, Brown might be even more active on twitter than we thought.

That's right - there appears to be a heaping pile of evidence that suggests @Tav58111115 is actually AB's burner account.

The alleged burner only has 11 tweets (all of which were in November) and all are replies to people trashing the free agent wide receiver. The only accounts that Tav follows are NFL and national media accounts such as Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter, as well as one NFL player - Le'Veon Bell.

Also of note, Brown's middle name is Tavaris. The grammar in Tav's tweets (shown below) certainly lines up with AB's style of tweeting but we'll let you be the judge.